New Update on Police Investigation of Patrick Beverley's NBA Playoffs Incident

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley will not be criminally charged for his actions in the 2024 playoffs

Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center.
Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley had been part of a police investigation due to his actions in this year's playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. In a report from Fox 59 News it was revealed that Beverley will not be criminally charged.

"The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Thursday that criminal charges will not be filed against Beverley after a 'thorough review' of Indianapolis police’s investigation into the incident," Joe Schroeder of Fox 59 News wrote. "The review stemmed from a May 2 altercation at Gainbridge Fieldhouse between Beverley and several Indiana fans during the fourth quarter of a 120-98 playoff loss for Milwaukee at the hands of the Pacers."

This news was also reported by The Athletic, who revealed Beverley would not be criminally charged for his actions, although a civil lawsuit could still be a possibility.

"Patrick Beverley will not face criminal charges for his Game 6 incident with a fan in Indianapolis," Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic wrote. "A Marion County Prosecutor's Office spokesman told [Shams Charania] and me it won't bring charges after it reviewed the Indy PD investigation and it has closed its own investigation."

Beverley recently accepted a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC after a 12-year NBA career. In his time in the NBA, Beverley played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Addressing his actions at this game, Beverley sent out a two posts on X after the incident:

Most of Beverley's NBA career came in Houston (291 games) and Los Angeles (177 games), as nine of his 12 seasons were spent between the Rockets and Clippers.

