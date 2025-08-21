New York Knicks Likely to Pass on 3x NBA All-Star: Report
The New York Knicks are coming off a successful 2024-25 campaign, winning 50+ regular-season games for the second consecutive season, and capped it off by making their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the 2000 playoffs.
Since then, the Knicks made a significant coaching change, firing Tom Thibodeau and hiring Mike Brown as his replacement. However, they have not made many changes to their roster.
With significant injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the Eastern Conference is wide open, and the Knicks are in a prime position to make a Finals push. Still, there are one or two moves left for them this offseason to make their roster complete.
The Knicks have options
The Knicks have reportedly been considering free agents like Ben Simmons and Landry Shamet to add for their final roster spot.
Simmons, 29, is coming off an 18-game tenure with the LA Clippers after signing with them around the trade deadline. In his short span with the Clippers, the former first-overall pick averaged just 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, but was an effective defender, continuing to show he can guard all five positions.
Shamet, 28, is coming off his debut season with the Knicks, where he averaged 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. Of course, Shamet and Simmons are two very different players, so it will come down to what they feel they need more.
Knicks leaning away from Simmons?
Knicks insider Ian Begley was recently asked if he thinks Ben Simmons will sign with New York or "the field," which includes potential destinations like the Boston Celtics or Sacramento Kings.
"Logic tells me to take the field because there are so many different variables here for the Knicks," Begley said. "They have interest, other teams have interest, and they have one spot, essentially, unless they make a trade to open up another roster spot. It seems to me like you're looking at Landry Shamet or a Ben Simmons-type player. So that's why I would probably take the field."
Despite Begley believing that Simmons is more likely to end up with another team, he assures that there is legitimate interest between the two sides.
"But there's real interest on both ends," Begley continued. "Are the Knicks the favorite? I don't think so... but I would probably take the field if I had to take a guess."
Simmons, a three-time All-Star, should not have much trouble finding a new home due to his clear potential, even as a 28-year-old with injury concerns, and his dominant defensive presence. As a 6-foot-10 point guard, Simmons will always be an intriguing player, but he might not be suiting up in a Knicks uniform.