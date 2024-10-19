New York Knicks Release Former First Round Pick, Ex-Clippers Player
The NBA preseason has concluded, leaving teams to make their final roster decisions before the regular season begins. Many players on training camp deals will be waived before the regular season, and a select few will be given two-way contracts or standard deals.
The New York Knicks had former LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet with their team during training camp and preseason. The former first round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers appeared in four preseason games for the Knicks, averaging 10.8 points on just 35.7 percent shooting.
It was announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Saturday that New York had waived Shamet.
Via Charania: “The New York Knicks are waiving Landry Shamet, sources tell me and @BobbyMarks42. Shamet had a strong preseason, averaging 10.8 points per game. Knicks will likely maintain roster at 12 standard players, and look to bring Shamet back once he recovers from dislocated shoulder.”
Charania was reporting with Bobby Marks, and the ESPN insider added some additional information on what this means for New York.
Via Marks: “New York is allowed to have fewer than 14 players on their roster but for no more than 28 total days during the regular season and 14 consecutive days at a time. They are currently $3,579,479 below the 2nd apron.”
Shamet had an incredible rookie season between the 76ers and Clippers, but especially once he arrived in Los Angeles. Starting 23 of his 25 games with the Clippers in the 2018-19 season, Shamet averaged 10.9 points on 45 percent from three (6.0 3PA/G).
Never returning to this form, Shamet has not reached 40 percent from three since his rookie season. Now waived by New York, Shamet is reportedly expected to rejoin the organization once he gets healthy.
