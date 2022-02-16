Nicolas Batum Says Klay Thompson Inspired His Quick Release Threes

Nicolas Batum has one of the quickest releases in all of basketball. His ability to knock down catch and shoot threes without bringing the ball down is a skill that only few in the league have mastered. According to Batum, Klay Thompson is the best at it.

During the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, Batum splashed a right corner three without ever bringing the ball down following the catch. It was an impressive shot, and one that few players in the league would even attempt. When asked after the game if he's seen anybody else do that, Batum said, "Klay [Thompson] is like that. He’s the best at it in the league for sure." Hardly anyone could haggle with Batum's assertion that Klay Thompson is the game's best quick release shooter, as he has proven to be arguably the best ever in that category.

Throughout Klay Thompson's career, he has famously put up monster performances without hardly dribbling the ball. His ability to get open off the ball, and then get rid of it once it finds him, is truly second to none. As a primary catch and shoot threat on this Clippers team, Batum has obtained a similar ability to release his threes immediately upon catching the basketball. It is incredibly impressive to watch, and Batum executed it perfectly during this game against Phoenix.

After splitting their back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, the Clippers will now head back home for a date with the Houston Rockets on Thursday. This will be their last game before a much needed rest that will come via the All-Star break.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade