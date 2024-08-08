Nicolas Batum Speaks on Joel Embiid, Paris Fans Before USA-France Olympic Final
The 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball semifinals have concluded, and it will be USA vs. France in the gold medal game. Team USA defeated Serbia in come from behind fashion on Thursday, while France defeated Germany to set up an opportunity to win gold in front of their home fans.
The fans in Paris have relentlessly booed Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, as he chose to play for Team USA instead of France, where he also has citizenship. Asked about this ahead of the gold medal game, LA Clippers veteran and France star Nicolas Batum said the 2023 NBA MVP is used to being booed.
"Hey, I played with (Embiid) in the (Madison Square) Garden,” Batum said to Sam Amick of The Athletic. “He’s used to it.”
Batum played with Embiid on the 76ers last season after being acquired from the Clippers in the James Harden trade. Rejoining LA in free agency this summer, Batum will be back with the Clippers next season.
Before returning for his 17th NBA season, Batum has an opportunity to play for a gold medal. He and France will have to defeat a very talented Team USA roster, but France also has a lot of NBA talent on their team, including San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
With Embiid expected to be booed in this gold medal game, Batum says the 76ers star is used to it.
