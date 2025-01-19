Norman Powell's Injury Status for Clippers-Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are playing their first game of four for this regular season. Last year the Lakers finally broke the stranglehold the Clippers have had on them for over the last decade and won the series three games to one.
The Clippers will be looking to put things back in their place with a win in today's contest, which may also have strong implications in the season standings as there is once again a bottleneck of teams in the 4-8 spot in the West.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they have some key players listed on the injury report ahead of today's game. One such name is Norman Powell, who is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE as he is dealing with back soreness.
Powell has been a shining star for the Clippers since the departure of Paul George. Initially he was met with heavy amounts of criticism after he had commented, "addition by subtraction" when speaking about the Clippers losing the firepower of George.
Powell, however, was quick to back his words up and has turned into the Clippers number one scoring option and most reliable source of points.
In the 33 games Powell has played this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 49/45/83 shooting splits. It's clear that the Clippers have found their third star in Norman Powell.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade