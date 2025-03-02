Norman Powell's Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers' return to crypto.com Arena was spoiled on Friday night when the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers handed them a 106-102 loss. LeBron James and Luka Doncic were the only Lakers players to score in double-figures but finished with a combined 59 points in the winning effort.
Now, a rematch is in place for Sunday as the Clippers look to avenge their loss and even the season series at two games each. Currently on a rough stretch, going 1-4 in their last five contests, the Clippers desperately need a win to protect themselves from being overtaken by the Golden State Warriors in the standings. Following recent injury news, the odds look better.
According to the most recent NBA injury report, Clippers guard Norman Powell is listed as probable with left patellar tendinopathy. The exact injury that has Lakers forward Rui Hachimura ruled out for Sunday's contest, Powell has missed the last five games for the Clippers and hasn't appeared since before the All-Star break.
With Powell trending in the right direction, it's a positive sign for a Clippers team that needs anything they can get right now. Powell's last appearance for the team was a 41-point outing against the Utah Jazz, as the Clippers' leading scorer is a game changer.
Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST, and the Lakers will be looking for their sixth win in a row, while the Clippers will be looking to end their rough stretch of games.
