Patrick Beverley's Unexpected LeBron James Statement After Playing in Israel
Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley surprised many when he turned down multiple NBA offers this summer, instead choosing to play in Israel. The decision, however, has provided fans with great content of Beverley's international experience. And now he knows how LeBron James feels.
Patrick Beverley has explained what it's like to play overseas as a well-known NBA player, with fans in every city asking him for photos, videos, and autographs. Beverley says he is now getting the same treatment that his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James gets on a nightly basis.
On the latest episode of the Pat Bev podcast, Beverley said he has opposing players and coaches asking him for photos.
"I know how LeBron feels," Beverley said on the podcast. "I leave games and the guys that I play against pictures and the coaches that I play against want pictures and the fans that I go against, that boo me, I leave and there's 30 kids outside and they all want pictures. And this is every country we go to. Like today was a friendly game in Belgrade, and I think I took 50 pictures today. What i'm doing is appreciated but to like have kids and to have other players and have other coaches from the competing teams to be like 'Yo Pat, I'm sorry but I need this pic.' 'Say less, it's been a vibe. It's been a vibe.' I know how LeBron feels now. Seriously."
Maybe not exactly how LeBron James feels, but it is a good example of just how global basketball is and how crazy fans can be when a player of Beverley's caliber is around.
