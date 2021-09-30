Patrick Beverley Says He Chose Timberwolves as Top Trade Destination

Patrick Beverley addressed the media on Thursday morning for the first time as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. When asked about the process of being traded twice in a matter of days, reporter Dane Moore states that Beverley responded by saying that once he and the LA Clippers were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, he asked the team to let him control his next destination. Beverley reportedly claims he gave the Clippers a list of preferred trade destinations, and the Timberwolves were top-2 on his list.

Beverley was of course initially dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded again to Minnesota, but according to him, that was all part of the plan. According to Beverley, even once he was dealt to Memphis, he had known for weeks prior that he would end up in Minnesota.

Some have questioned the validity of Bev's claim, since he sent out this Tweet shortly after being dealt to Memphis:

Clearly embracing the Memphis Grizzlies' culture, Beverley tweeted out their "Grit and Grind" mantra that embodied an iconic era of basketball in Memphis. Seemingly excited to join the Grizzlies, it did not seem as if Beverley knew he would only be there a day before being dealt again to Minnesota; however, that is what he claims to be the case.

Whether or not Beverley actually chose Minnesota as a trade destination seems to just be cosmetic at this point. Since arriving with the Timberwolves, Pat Bev has embraced the city, and the city has seemingly embraced him back. In just a few weeks, Beverley will get to begin his pursuit of helping his new team reach the playoffs.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Says Luka Doncic is Toughest Player to Guard in NBA

Clippers Executive Opens Up About Trading Patrick Beverley

Ty Lue Confirms Clippers Are Fully Vaccinated