Patrick Beverley Was Wrong About the Pacers-Thunder Game 2
Heading into the NBA playoffs, there were plenty of people expecting the Indiana Pacers to struggle getting out of the first round, and now the team sits just three wins away from winning the championship.
Not only did the Pacers shock everyone by making it to the Finals, but winning Game 1 against the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder made everyone finally believe they were capable of pulling off the impossible.
The Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, took a commanding 1-0 series lead with a road win and had all eyes on them as they went into Sunday's Game 2.
Very few people were openly picking the Pacers to beat the Thunder before Game 1, but Game 2 was a different story. Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media on Sunday to share his Game 2 pick: the Indiana Pacers.
Via Patrick Beverley: "Man i got a feeling indy gonna get this 1 tonight🤔🤔"
Of course, Beverley was one of the few people vouching for the Pacers before the series started, but he was obviously wrong about Game 2. The Thunder came into Game 2 on a mission after their Game 1 loss, forcefully taking it to the Pacers.
The Thunder finished Sunday night with a dominant 123-107 win, led by NBA MVP guard, and former Clippers draftee, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with 34 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals on 11-21 shooting from the field.
The Thunder will now travel to Indiana for Games 3 and 4, but being tied 1-1 is certainly not what they would have expected heading into the series. The Pacers did their job by picking up a road win, and even though they would have loved another on Sunday night, they can live with a tied series heading back home.