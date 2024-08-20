Paul George and James Harden Reunite for Rare International Exhibition Game
James Harden and Paul George may not be teammates anymore on the Clippers, but that didn't stop them from teaming up one more time overseas. James Harden, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler all formed a superteam for a Hong Kong charity game organized by Yao Ming.
It was a moment that was a once-in-a-lifetime delight for Chinese basketball fans and one that exposed them to a plethora of James Harden baskets.
One person it may have been regrettable for though is Paul George. Footage of Paul George getting locked down by a defender in China has already gone viral online, reaching over 500,000 views in roughly two hours.
Based on the scores, the game looked to be a complete blowout for Harden, Paul George, and Butler's team. Regardless, the experience itself should be one that brings the three stars closer together and one that Chinese fans will never forget.
What's fascinating about seeing those three players specifically team up is the fact that they were all almost members of the Clippers. Paul George joined Kawhi Leonard in 2019, but Kawhi Leonard's first choice was Jimmy Butler. If the team hadn't traded for Paul George in 2019, they may have traded for James Harden later - which they ultimately did in 2023. The domino effect in the NBA is one that's hard to believe at times, but looking at the Clippers from 2019 onward is the perfect example of it.
