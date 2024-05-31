Paul George Makes Massive Kyrie Irving Statement
For the fourth time in his career, Kyrie Irving has reached the NBA Finals. His path there has been filled with some spectacular performances, many of which were at the expense of Paul George and the Clippers.
Paul George spoke about how impressed he was with Irving in the playoffs during an episode of Wave Sport's Podcast P.
"His ability to be 6'2, 6'1, his ability to finish and be that size, there's no one I've seen that finishes on the level that he finishes," George said. "It just adds to the legends."
Even though Kyrie Irving is undersized, Paul George believes that helped Irving develop the skillset he currently has. That ability to finish around the rim was developed by the inability to finish over the rim. The smaller a basketball player typically is, the harder and more skilled he usually has to be.
"When you're that size, you learn different skill sets," George said. "Him being smaller, him being shorter, I'm sure it developed that skillset. Because he's not going to finish over you at this point. He's got to finish around you, under you. I think you develop a skillset because of your physical abilities."
Paul George finished his praise of Irving by comparing him to one of the greatest players and finishers in NBA history - Allen Iverson.
"Like AI for sure... he's gifted."
