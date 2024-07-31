Paul George's Disappointed Statement on Team USA Olympics Snub
USA Basketball moved to 2-0 in the Paris Olympics with a win over South Sudan on Wednesday. With a talented roster, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has needed to make difficult rotation decisions that have left some very accomplished players with little to no minutes.
In addition to talented players receiving little playing time in Paris, there were several more high-level NBA players who did not make the roster at all. This includes Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, who admitted during a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, that he wanted to be on this Team USA roster.
Recalling a conversation with Golden State Warriors and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr, George said, "Steve Kerr came up to me right after we played the Warriors in LA and was like ‘You got any interest in being on Team USA?’ Hell yea. So I’m thinking I’m in, like I’m part of that group. So fast forward, my group - Aaron [Mintz] and them, reach out to team USA, talk to Grant Hill and inform them if I finish the season healthy… then hell yea, I want to play. So we told USA that I wanted to be in."
George said he then found out on social media as other players were getting jerseys from Team USA that he wasn’t among the players selected. The 76ers star said he then ran into Grant Hill during the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks playoff series, who told him it just didn’t work out.
"It just so happened that I ran into Grant Hill during the playoffs in Dallas," George said. "[He was] like ‘Yeah man, it just didn’t happen this year.’ I understood it, like I’m not going to be sorry about it, but at the same time it was like damn, I was looking forward to representing the USA and being part of that team. Having gone through it already, it was a blast and I learned so much. I feel like I grew as a player from the process. So I wouldn’t say it hurt, but I for sure wanted to do it.”
