Paul George's Official Injury Status for 76ers vs. Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is on the injury report vs. the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George made his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Monday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. George had missed the first five games of this season due to a bone bruise in his knee, but has now seemingly recovered from that issue. 

The 76ers are in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to face the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. This will be the first time George faces his former team after leaving in free agency.

The 76ers have released their injury report for this game, and while George remains listed with a left knee bone bruise, his official status is probable. This means the star forward is expected to play. 

George will be without his co-star Joel Embiid, as the NBA announced on Tuesday that the 2023 MVP had been suspended for three games. This suspension was due to an altercation Embiid had with a media member, reportedly shoving him in the locker room after the reporter disrespectfully mentioned his late brother and young son in a column.

Via NBA: "Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay for shoving a member of the media, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Embiid's actions took place in the 76ers locker room after the team's 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center."

The Clippers picked up their first win at Intuit Dome on Monday night, erasing a 26-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs to improve their overall record to 3-4 on the season. Looking to get back to an even .500, the Clippers will have to defeat a 76ers team that has just one win so far this season. 

