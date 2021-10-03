October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Paul George Wants to Stay With Clippers ‘Long Term’

Paul George Wants to Stay With Clippers ‘Long Term’

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are committed to the Clippers
Author:
Publish date:
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are committed to the Clippers

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both staying committed to the LA Clippers long term. While Paul George didn't need to state his loyalty again after signing a four-year contract, he wanted to reiterate it during training camp.

"I really wanted to continue on, growing with these guys," Paul George said. "I'm here and I wanna be here long-term. By that, it's just continuing and establishing relationships."

The Clippers have a long-term plan over the next three seasons as they build their new Intuit Dome arena. The arena is scheduled for opening at the start of the 2024-25 season, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signing long-term deals. In an ideal world, the Clippers would have a championship banner already raised going into that arena. They were closer than they've ever been in franchise history last season, and likely would have raised a banner if Kawhi Leonard didn't get injured. Regardless, of the bittersweet ending, Paul George and the team loved the fight that the Clippers showed.

"I didn't love how we ended, but I love how close we got towards the end of the season from last year," George said. "Mainly, it was I just genuinely wanted to be around my guys."

There are no expectations for how far the Clippers will go during the 2021-22 NBA season. This team will go wherever Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's health will take them.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Re-Signing With LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Addresses Return Date From Injury

Serge Ibaka Provides Update on Back Injury

USATSI_16346892_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Wants to Stay With Clippers ‘Long Term’

11 seconds ago
1312036057.0
News

Paul George Reveals Whether or Not He Will Load Manage

2 hours ago
672751290
News

Paul George Reveals Which Pacers Teammates He Still Talks To

3 hours ago
hi-res-bf8131039930634906af5db7db648091_crop_north
News

Paul George Gives Health Update

6 hours ago
USATSI_16203078_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Rehab Schedule, Clippers Cautiously Optimistic About Return

Oct 1, 2021
Jan 3, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talk in the second half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN Analyst Believes Clippers Make Finals if Kawhi Leonard Was Healthy

Oct 1, 2021
Mar 25, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terance Mann Inks Shoe Deal With Anta

Oct 1, 2021
1bev091621
News

Patrick Beverley Says He Chose Timberwolves as Top Trade Destination

Sep 30, 2021