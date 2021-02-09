LA Clippers Star Paul George to Miss Next Two Games Due to Foot Injury

LA Clippers star Paul George will miss the team's next two road games while he recovers from a foot injury in Los Angeles.

The LA Clippers are currently enduring their worst stretch of the season thus far, having lost two games in a row for the first time all year. Things won't be getting easier anytime soon, either, as the team is set to embark on a two-game road trip without the help of Paul George.

On Tuesday, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that George would not join the team on its upcoming road trip. Instead, he'll stay back in Los Angeles and continue to recover from a right foot injury that's kept him sidelined for nearly a week.

The Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 10 and the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12.

George's role on the team is a tough one to fill. The 30-year-old wing is putting up MVP-caliber numbers through his first 20 appearances, posting averages of 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.0 minutes per game. He's also been one of the NBA's most efficient shooters and is one of a handful of players shooting at or above 50/40/90 on the year.

Lou Williams, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann have stepped up in each of the last two games, and the expectation is that they'll continue to do so while George is away from the team.

Look for Kawhi Leonard's usage rate to climb as well, especially as the Clippers aim for their next win. He's been every bit as good as George this season, and LA is going to need him to get back on track if this is to be a successful road trip.

The Clippers will take on the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at 5:00 p.m. PT.

