Potential Decision Date Revealed For Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Investigation
The NBA offseason is typically a time when headlines are centered around player and coach movement, the draft, and predictions for the upcoming season. However, with the NBA season just over a month away, the headlines in the basketball world right now revolve around one team: the Los Angeles Clippers.
Even though the Clippers have had a transformational offseason, making additions like John Collins, Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and bringing back franchise legend Chris Paul, all the headlines are revolving around the ongoing investigation of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers' ownership, and their former sponsor, Aspiration.
After investigative journalist Pablo Torre uncovered what is being labeled as a no-show deal that Leonard received in order to circumvent the salary cap, the NBA community has been constantly reacting to every new piece of information being released by multiple reporters. Now, the NBA has begun its own investigation into the potential violations.
As has been outlined by The Athletic, the Clippers could face punishments such as a $7.5 million fine, the forfeiting of draft picks, and even making the team void Leonard's contract and prohibiting them from re-signing him. Drastic punishments, these of course only come into play if the Clippers are found guilty, which their owner, Steve Ballmer, says they aren't.
When Will A Decision Be Made?
However, for those wondering when a decision could be made, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed on one of his recent livestreams with Bleacher Report that sources have indicated to him when a decision could be expected.
"I'm being told from various high-level sources from around the NBA that they do not expect any resolution to this investigation to come until after the All-Star Game, when the Clippers are set to hold the whole weekend of festivies at the Intuit Dome," Fischer said.
Fischer went on to share that some sources indicated to him that the results of the investigation may not be released until later next year.
Based on this reporting from Fischer, any worry about the Clippers potentially having the hosting privileges of All-Star Weekend revoked from them can be thrown out the window. While the game will technically be played in Inglewood, California, where Intuit Dome resides, the 2026 All-Star Game returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2018.
Therefore, the Clippers will need to find a way to bring their team together and block out the noise of the investigation, especially since this is a roster that can truly contend in the Western Conference if they stay healthy.