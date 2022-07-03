Rate The Trade: Kevin Durant For Paul George

While there have been no significant reports indicating the LA Clippers have engaged in Kevin Durant trade discussions, the organization always remains active, and can never be truly ruled out of situation like this one. Because of this, their name was recently mentioned alongside Kevin Durant by The Athletic's John Hollinger. In his hypothetical deal, the Nets and Clippers swap stars, with Paul George going to Brooklyn, and Kevin Durant heading to LA.

While Hollinger is not presenting a sourced proposal, but rather a hypothetical structure, his deal included Paul George, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston, and several draft picks heading to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant. Hollinger adds that a Norman Powell for Joe Harris swap could also be included if necessary. The presented logic is understandable, as the Nets get back an All-Star, young players, and draft choices in exchange for Kevin Durant, but the hypothetical deal contains complications that go beyond a mere basketball fit.

With Paul George having just led the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in club history, and consistently maintaining his desire to finish his career with the franchise, trading him in the middle of his prime would be difficult to justify. Even if the return is Kevin Durant, who is not only one of the best players in the NBA, but one of the best players of all-time, the potential upgrade does not seem significant enough to justify dealing of one of the few stars in franchise history who wants to retire with the Clippers.

Championship teams are always in pursuit of potential upgrades, but already having a team and culture that projects to contend with anybody next season, the Clippers would be taking an unnecessary risk by trading Paul George for Kevin Durant.

