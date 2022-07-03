Skip to main content
Rate The Trade: Kevin Durant For Paul George

Rate The Trade: Kevin Durant For Paul George

Could the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets shock the NBA world?

Credit: LA Clippers

Could the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets shock the NBA world?

While there have been no significant reports indicating the LA Clippers have engaged in Kevin Durant trade discussions, the organization always remains active, and can never be truly ruled out of situation like this one. Because of this, their name was recently mentioned alongside Kevin Durant by The Athletic's John Hollinger. In his hypothetical deal, the Nets and Clippers swap stars, with Paul George going to Brooklyn, and Kevin Durant heading to LA.

While Hollinger is not presenting a sourced proposal, but rather a hypothetical structure, his deal included Paul George, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston, and several draft picks heading to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant. Hollinger adds that a Norman Powell for Joe Harris swap could also be included if necessary. The presented logic is understandable, as the Nets get back an All-Star, young players, and draft choices in exchange for Kevin Durant, but the hypothetical deal contains complications that go beyond a mere basketball fit.

With Paul George having just led the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in club history, and consistently maintaining his desire to finish his career with the franchise, trading him in the middle of his prime would be difficult to justify. Even if the return is Kevin Durant, who is not only one of the best players in the NBA, but one of the best players of all-time, the potential upgrade does not seem significant enough to justify dealing of one of the few stars in franchise history who wants to retire with the Clippers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Championship teams are always in pursuit of potential upgrades, but already having a team and culture that projects to contend with anybody next season, the Clippers would be taking an unnecessary risk by trading Paul George for Kevin Durant.

Steve Ballmer and LA Clippers Complete Community Courts Effort

Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Progressing Well, Not Yet Doing 5-on-5

kyrie-irving-nets-absence-capitol-hill
News

Report: Clippers Could 'Revisit' Kyrie Irving Trade

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
john-wall-getty
News

John Wall Shares First Video in Clippers Facility

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) moves past Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) for a basket in the second quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Re-Sign Amir Coffey on 3-Year Deal

By Joey LinnJun 30, 2022
USATSI_16292253
News

Nicolas Batum Re-Signs With LA Clippers

By Joey LinnJun 30, 2022
USATSI_18152929_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blake Griffin Not Returning to Brooklyn Nets and Prefers Los Angeles

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 30, 2022
Draymond_Kawhi_Getty_1193735206
News

Draymond Green: Clippers 'Real Threat' in Western Conference

By Joey LinnJun 29, 2022
USATSI_18609175_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Ballmer Provides Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 29, 2022
IMG_5230
News

Steve Ballmer and LA Clippers Complete Community Courts Effort

By Joey LinnJun 29, 2022