Recently Waived Clippers Player Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks
After trading for superstar big man Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks were expected to stay in title contention, but the ten-time NBA All-Star suffered an injury in his first game with his new team. Davis has been sidelined ever since, and standout center duo Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are both dealing with injuries as well.
With severely damaged big man depth, the Mavericks have turned to free agency to add a young center. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Mavericks are signing Kai Jones.
Jones was waived by the LA Clippers on Saturday, and the Mavericks have reportedly signed him to a two-way contract on the same day. The 24-year-old center was drafted 19th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2021, showing potential with his elite athleticism through his first two seasons.
Jones spent the 2023-24 season overseas but returned to the NBA with the Clippers for the 2024-25 season. Through 28 games with LA this season, Jones averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest but shot an impressive 72.2% from the field.
Jones got limited opportunity in LA but showed out more with the G League's San Diego Clippers. Through 13 regular season games, Jones averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks, shooting 73.1% from the field.
The Mavericks are adding a versatile 6-foot-11 big man to temporarily fill their frontcourt void, and hopefully, for both parties' sake, Jones shines in Dallas.
