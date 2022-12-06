Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.

While the team has a roster that projects to contend when healthy, that may not mean the organization is content staying put at this year's deadline, especially with some holes in the roster.

In a recent article, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote, "The Clippers have been rumored to be in the market for a big man and were linked to Myles Turner, but I don’t see that happening currently, given how well Indiana has played, and Ivica Zubac is averaging a double-double. Some executives I’ve spoken to wonder if Turner will be as available as he was in the past, given Indiana's hot start."

Scotto added, "Point guard is a position the Clippers could potentially look to upgrade. Wall's salary at the taxpayer mid-level exception range makes him a potential trade chip, but I think the Clippers would need to feel like it’s a notable upgrade at any position to make a move. They believe they’re a championship contender with this roster and a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George."

It feels unlikely that the Clippers would move Wall just months into his tenure with the team, especially with the positive locker room presence he has been, and the much needed transition play he has provided. As for the center spot, a Myles Turner trade never made much sense, and may be growing even more unlikely with the play of Indiana.

