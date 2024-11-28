Rising NBA Star Makes Strong Steph Curry, James Harden Statement
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and LA Clippers star James Harden are still representing the 2009 NBA draft class well. Each in their 16th NBA season, Curry and Harden now rank first and second all-time in made three-pointers.
“It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run,” Curry said of Harden earlier this month. “We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list in front of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special. We’ll see how far we both can push it. I know we got a lot left in the tank… He was the 3rd pick and I was 7th from the ‘09 class. Pretty special.”
Both players changed the game of basketball in different ways, and Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas explained on an episode of The Draymond Green Show how he has seen that play out.
"I think we really gravitated toward James, because James was doing the isos and breaking people down one-on-one, scoring the 40s and 50s,” Thomas said. “I think Steph really changed the way teams wanted to play the game of basketball… James and Steph are the two, for our generation, for the young guys, the one and two. Credit to those guys for changing the game.”
Harden spoke highly of Curry earlier this season when asked about his longtime opponent and fellow 2009 draft class member.
“It happened fast,” Harden said of this being year 16. “Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty. It’s special. I’m overly excited and proud of what he’s accomplished in his career. It’s one of those things and stories we can talk about when we get older and retire.”
The two star guards are still here doing it, helping lead their respective Western Conference teams.
