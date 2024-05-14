Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant on Historic List
Almost every single list in Oklahoma City Thunder franchise history contains two names: Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to ascend, his name is slowly joining some of these lists. With his third-straight 30-point game in these playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander joined Westbrook and Durant as the third player in franchise history with three-straight 30-point games in the playoffs.
More importantly than the 30-point night from Gilgeous-Alexander was the win for Oklahoma City in this game that tied the series at 2-2 with the Dallas Mavericks.
Trailing for most of the night, Oklahoma City was able to execute down the stretch and pick up a massive victory to tie the series. Game 5 will be played in Oklahoma City, where the home crowd will be electric. One of the best home court advantages in basketball, Oklahoma City will look to take a 3-2 lead when they host Dallas in Game 5.
The winner of this series will play the winner of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets series that is also currently tied 2-2. Both Western Conference Semi-Finals matchups have been a lot of fun, and the eventual Western Conference Finals should be no different.
This is the first playoff run Gilgeous-Alexander has had as a number one option, and he is proving to be more than capable of handling that responsibility.
