Sources: Latest on Russell Westbrook Trade From LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are working with Russell Westbrook on a trade

Oct 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The LA Clippers and Russell Westbrook are working to find a new team for the nine-time NBA All-Star, sources have confirmed. Westbrook opted in to the final year of his contract with the Clippers, but sources have indicated he did so with the understanding a trade was very likely.

It was reported on Sunday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that there is mutual interest between Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets. Sources have confirmed this interest, adding that Westbrook could be traded directly to Denver or to a team that allows him to become a free agent where he could then sign with the Nuggets.

In the event Westbrook is not traded directly to the Nuggets and allowed to enter free agency by the team acquiring him, he is expected to explore all options while strongly considering a deal with the 2023 NBA champions.

Having just traded Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets and lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, Denver has a need for more guard help. Westbrook could give the Nuggets a high-level playmaker when Nikola Jokic is off the court, which is something they have struggled with. The 2017 MVP could also relieve Jokic of some ball handling duties in their minutes together.

In addition to the on-court fit, Denver gives Westbrook a strong chance to compete for his first NBA championship.

