Spurs Interested in Pairing Victor Wembanyama With Another Impactful Veteran

After acquiring Chris Paul, the San Antonio Spurs have eyes on another veteran player

Joey Linn

Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots in between Philadelphia 76ers forwards Nicolas Batum (40) and Paul Reed (44) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
The San Antonio Spurs recently agreed to a contract with veteran point guard Chris Paul after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors and entered free agency. Paul projects to be San Antonio's starting point guard, which is a position they have been looking to upgrade.

Wanting to get Victor Wembanyama a playmaker that can help grow his game, San Antonio landed one of the best floor generals in league history. While Paul is not who he once was, he is still a high-level facilitator who can get Wembanyama the ball in his spots.

In a new report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, it was revealed that San Antonio may not be done pursuing impactful veterans. According to Fischer, the Spurs have interest in 16-year NBA veteran Nicolas Batum.

"Having already signed future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, another veteran the Spurs are targeting in free agency is French forward Nic Batum, sources said, who would join countryman Victor Wembanyama," Fischer wrote.

Batum finished last season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded from the LA Clippers in the James Harden deal. One of the savviest veteran role players in the league, Batum would be a fantastic fit for the Spurs, as he already has a relationship with Wembanyama.

San Antonio looks to be doing all the right things this summer as they build around their generational talent.

Joey Linn

