Steph Curry, James Harden Moment Before Clippers-Warriors Goes Viral
Stephen Curry is by far and away the greatest shooter to ever play in the NBA, as his plethora of deep shots and clutch makes are supported by his ranking as number one on the NBA's all-time threes list. Tonight, he was able to share the floor with the new second place holder.
Ahead of the Warriors' Pacific Division matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, fellow 2009 NBA draftees James Harden and Curry shared a moment at the scorers' table as they two celebrated being at the top of the record books.
Via Warriors: "Game recognize game 🤝"
While Harden passed Ray Allen on Sunday in the Clippers' win over the Utah Jazz, Curry passed Allen in threes made nearly three years ago on December 14th, 2021. Both players didn't even average 20+ PPG till their fourth season, but now the two former MVPs can put their names beside one another at the top.
The next accomplishment in the threes made milestones for Harden will be to eclipse 3,000 made, which he entered tonight's game 25 shy of reaching it. Barring any injury or setback, he'll likely reach that before the end of the calendar year.
Despite the two players being rivals for many years during Harden's time in Houston, they were able to soak in the moment and celebrate the accomplishments of one another this evening.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement