Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers
    Publish date:

    Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers

    Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took it to a new level against LA Clippers after receiving a technical foul
    Author:

    Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took it to a new level against LA Clippers after receiving a technical foul

    During the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers, Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. What followed that play, was a flurry of threes from Curry. From that moment forward, he took over the game, finishing with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.

    When asked postgame about that stretch from Curry, Draymond Green says he knew it was coming. "You saw the flurry coming. I even told Jordan Poole, 'He's about to put this one out,'" Draymond said. Curry did indeed put it out, scoring 13 of his 33 points in that final frame.

    When asked about that stretch following the technical foul he received, Curry said that "I thought I got fouled, so I let my emotions go and definitely fired me up. Fired our team up. You have to be able to direct that energy into putting the ball in the basket after that." Few players are able to channel their emotions in a way that translates to winning basketball, but that is exactly what Steph Curry did in this one.

    Read More

    Steph Curry Reveals Meaning Behind Technical Foul He Gave Referee

    Steph Curry Dominates Again, Golden State Warriors Beat LA Clippers 105-90

    Terance Mann Says There Isn't a More 'Lethal Weapon' in the NBA Than Steph Curry

    gettyimages-1236877098
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers

    1 minute ago
    IMG_3553
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals Meaning Behind Technical Foul He Gave Referee

    29 minutes ago
    Steph-Curry-Paul-George-GETTY-1236874723
    News

    Steph Curry Dominates Again, Warriors Defeat Clippers 105-90

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_17001056_168384702_lowres
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Should the Clippers Trap Steph Curry?

    10 hours ago
    Suga Clippers
    News

    BTS Superstar Suga Makes Appearance at LA Clippers Game

    21 hours ago
    Clippers-Warriors-Basketball
    News

    Terance Mann Says There Isn’t a More ‘Lethal Weapon’ in the NBA Than Steph Curry

    Nov 27, 2021
    5a26e5513dbef4ae078ba1eb
    News

    LaVar Ball Wants LiAngelo Ball on the Clippers, Not The Lakers

    Nov 27, 2021
    usa_today_13468752.0
    News

    Injury Update: Zion Williamson Cleared For Full Basketball Activities

    Nov 26, 2021