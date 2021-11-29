Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers

During the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers, Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. What followed that play, was a flurry of threes from Curry. From that moment forward, he took over the game, finishing with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.

When asked postgame about that stretch from Curry, Draymond Green says he knew it was coming. "You saw the flurry coming. I even told Jordan Poole, 'He's about to put this one out,'" Draymond said. Curry did indeed put it out, scoring 13 of his 33 points in that final frame.

When asked about that stretch following the technical foul he received, Curry said that "I thought I got fouled, so I let my emotions go and definitely fired me up. Fired our team up. You have to be able to direct that energy into putting the ball in the basket after that." Few players are able to channel their emotions in a way that translates to winning basketball, but that is exactly what Steph Curry did in this one.

