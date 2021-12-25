Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Christmas Day Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns
    Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is ready to break out of his Christmas slump
    Steph Curry is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, and the undisputed greatest shooter in NBA history. Despite his greatness, Christmas Day games have been a struggle for him throughout his career. Coming into Saturday's Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns, Curry is averaging just 13.1 PPG on 30.2% from the field and 20.4% from deep in his eight career Christmas games. That 13.1 PPG average is the lowest Curry has put up on any day of the year. For whatever reason, Steph struggles on Christmas.

    When asked about these struggles, and Christmas Day games in general, NBC Sports reported that Curry said that "I like it because it means you're one of the marquee teams, only 10 teams playing, so you know they are very selective about who they put in those slots, but I personally don't like it, because I haven't played well." Curry added that he is looking to rectify these struggles against the Suns on Saturday.

    On being away from his family for Christmas, Steph said that "It is weird, especially on the road, I've got three kids, and how special of a day and weekend it is, so you're trying to balance being present with them and doing your job, playing the game and staying focused on that. I think we've played nine straight years, something like that, on Christmas, that means you're doing something good, so you kind of got to take the good with the bad."

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off with the Phoenix Suns on Christmas at 2:00 PST on ABC.

