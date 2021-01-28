NewsGameday
Search

Stephen A. Smith Wants Clippers to Trade for Bradley Beal

Beal would be a great fit, but does LA have the trade pieces?
Author:
Publish date:

It seems as though everyone in NBA media feels sorry for Bradley Beal.

The Wizards All-Star is playing sensational basketball, averaging a league-leading 34 points per game, but his brilliance hasn’t translated to wins in the slightest. The Wizards currently sit at 3-11, the worst record in the league. The addition of an aging Russell Westbrook hasn’t helped the team’s productivity, and it’s seeming less and less likely that Washington will ever be able to form a squad that can help Beal to the postseason. A trade is looking more eminent by the day.

ESPN’s First Take shared their preferred Beal trade destinations yesterday, and Stephen A. Smith chose an intriguing yet unrealistic landing spot.

“If there’s any way the Clippers could get themselves Bradley Beal to pair with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard,” Smith suggested, “you do it because I think that’s their chance at coming out of the West.”

Sure, why not? Beal would be a great fit on any team. His shooting prowess and ability to move off the ball make him an ideal trade candidate for any contender. The Clippers would have to do a bit of lineup shuffling (either force Beal into a point-guard role or slide Leonard or George up to power forward, which neither have been wont to do in the past), but there’s no reason these three stars couldn’t coexist and thrive.

The problem, which Max Kellerman touched on in response to Smith’s proposition, is that the Clippers have absolutely nothing of value to send back to Washington. The Paul George trade has left their asset collection barren as they either owe their first-round pick or are required to swap it with Oklahoma City for the next six years. After the massive haul that the Houston Rockets collected for James Harden, who is older than Beal and actually demanded a trade, the Wizards are going to ask for the kitchen sink from anyone interested in trading for their home-grown superstar. There may be clips of Beal expressing frustration and pouting on the bench, but until he and his representation make it publicly known that he no longer wants to play in Washington, the Wizards can hold out for the best offer.

If Houston received three first-round picks and four pick swaps for Harden, there’s no reason Washington can’t ask for something in the same ballpark for Beal. Some teams can make this godfather offer, but the Clippers simply can’t. It’s a nice fantasy trade, but impossible in reality. 

Related Stories

Three Takeaways From LA's Loss to Atlanta Hawks

Report: Jimmy Butler Unlikely to Play Against LA Clippers

LA Clippers Quarterly Grades: Nicolas Batum

USATSI_13770565
News

Stephen A. Smith Wants Clippers to Trade for Bradley Beal

Feb 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) is defended by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15415168_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Jimmy Butler likely not playing against Clippers

clippers-2-1068x600
News

Inglewood Approves Use of Eminent Domain to Aquire Property for Clippers Arena

Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team LeBron forward Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers receives the Kobe Bryant MVP Award after the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
News

NBA All-Star Voting Begins Thursday: Here's How to Vote for Your Favorite LA Clippers

Jan 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) tries to keep the ball in play behind LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways From the LA Clippers' Streak-Snapping Loss to the Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_14159859_168384702_lowres
News

Exclusive: Unseen footage of Kobe Bryant's 1996 Pre-Draft Workout for LA Clippers

USATSI_14936027_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George are Currently Negative for COVID-19