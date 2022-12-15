Suns Reveal Final Injury Status For Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton vs. Clippers

With the LA Clippers down essentially all of their top players, the Phoenix Suns will be getting a major reinforcement for Thursday night's game in Los Angeles. The team announced that Devin Booker would be making his return from injury, but DeAndre Ayton has been ruled out.

The Clippers have been very unfortunate with injuries over the last several seasons, and this year has been no exception. Fans would love the opportunity to see how they line up with the Phoenix Suns, but they will not get that chance in this one, as Phoenix will have both Devin Booker and Chris Paul available, while the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Norman Powell.

The Clippers have shown an ability to win while shorthanded over the last several seasons, but this will be an incredibly difficult task. The team will likely have to rely on G-League players in this game, especially if Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac cannot go, as both players are listed as questionable.

The Clippers are in a tie with the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings, so while it is still early, this game has major seeding implications. It is unfortunate to see it play out this way, but perhaps the Clippers can find a way to steal a win against a much healthier Suns team.

