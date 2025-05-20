Three Possible Teams Interested in Kawhi Leonard Trade
For the past few seasons, the success of the LA Clippers has hinged entirely on Kawhi Leonard's health.
The team finally saw Leonard play a fully healthy postseason for the first time since the 2020 NBA season, but it still ended in a first-round exit. For as great as Leonard was in the playoffs, he wasn't the top-three superstar that fans remembered. Much of that is due to the fact that Leonard is a whole five years older than he was during his last fully healthy playoff run.
While the Clippers likely won't trade Leonard and will ride out another season with him and Harden at the helm, which teams could actually be interested in a Kawhi Leonard trade?
NBA insider Yossi Gozlan analyzed which three teams could possibly be interested in a trade for Leonard.
“Some teams that could make sense for Leonard include the Cavaliers, Nuggets, and Heat," Gozlan said. "But these teams also don’t have control of many of their draft picks and lack available young players who could be the face of a franchise. The lack of a robust market and exciting trade packages makes it more likely the Clippers ride out Leonard’s contract to the end.”
Kawhi Leonard's contract lasts until the 2027-28 NBA season. In all likelihood, the Clippers will run back their same 50-win squad until it comes time for their core players to have their contracts expire. It's the situation that makes the most sense for LA, unless another GM may want to make a Luka Doncic, Nico Harrison level out-of-the-box trade again.
