Timberwolves Could Pair Anthony Edwards With Ex-Knicks, Clippers Sharpshooter
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past couple of seasons, making two consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances, but falling short both times.
The franchise is certainly building around Anthony Edwards, the 24-year-old superstar, who has finished seventh in NBA MVP voting each of the past two years. As Edwards continues to get better, the Timberwolves are trying to put the best possible team around him, as guys like Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo round out their core.
While the Timberwolves have a talented roster, they are very top-heavy, and their depth is lacking. The Timberwolves have one remaining roster spot as they inch closer to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, and the question remains about who will fill that final spot.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski recently reported that the Timberwolves are looking to use their final roster spot on a guard to help with their backcourt depth behind Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham.
"Their recent signings of Johnny Juzang to a training camp deal and Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract essentially leave one open spot on the roster that the team plans to use on a guard to bolster the depth behind Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham," he wrote.
Who are their options?
Krawczynski went on to say they are considering four guards for that final spot.
"The Wolves have looked into several candidates for the spot, including Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, league sources told The Athletic," he continued.
Landry Shamet, 28, is undoubtedly an interesting option for Minnesota, especially if the team is looking to bring in some extra shooting. Shamet spent the 2024-25 season with the New York Knicks, where he averaged 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game on 39.7% shooting from three-point range.
Shamet's best years of his seven-year NBA career came with the LA Clippers, where he made 78 appearances over two seasons, averaging 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc on 5.7 attempts per contest.
Krawczynski says that Bones Hyland is the most likely player to earn the final roster spot in Minnesota, but there is no reason to rule out the best three-point shooter of that group in Landry Shamet. Giving Anthony Edwards some help from beyond the three-point line should be a priority for the Timberwolves.