Top NBA Draft Prospect Compares Himself to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Harden
The NBA Draft is set for June 25th, and buzz is starting to heighten over the top prospects in this class. Duke's Cooper Flagg is the consensus top pick, but other draft hopefuls are now using the Draft Combine and interviews to boost their stock for the selecting teams.
Dylan Harper is heavily considered to be the second-best player in the draft, next to Flagg, with the Spurs holding all of the cards at the number 2 overall spot.
Harper spoke at the NBA Draft Combine to discuss his peers in the draft as well as what comparisons he can draw for himself to current NBA players.
“From a scoring standpoint, he’s 6-10, he sees over everyone. I probably haven’t seen a scorer better than him. A young T-Mac (Tracy McGrady)," Harper said when asked about Ace Bailey, another top prospect.
Harper went on to say that his player comparisons in the league currently are, "Probably James Harden, Cade Cunningham, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”
James Harden is a candidate for an All-NBA team this year, and his career accolades include an MVP award in 2018, three scoring titles, 10 All-Star selections, and is a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Cunningham, a former number 1 overall pick, was named an All-Star for the first time this season and led the Pistons to their first playoff run since 2019.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely considered to win the Most Valuable Player award in the NBA in the coming days, and posted career-high's across the board, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to back-to-back seasons as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Those are lofty expectations for Dylan Harper, but with his ability to be a left-handed, shifty, but explosive combo guard, the bar has been set by himself to be considered with those names.
