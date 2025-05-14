All Clippers

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction

Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a bold prediction amid Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

Jed Katz

Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The NBA offseason seems like it's already centered around Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, even with the playoffs still going on. After suffering a third-straight first-round exit this season, the Bucks are heavily involved in trade rumors for their homegrown forward, as he may look to go elsewhere.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is open to exploring fits outside of Milwaukee, which could signal a blockbuster trade this summer. Teams rumored to be in play have been the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and many others.

Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a bold claim amid all of the buzz. On his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the former NBA veteran talked about why he thinks Antetokounmpo will stay with the team that drafted him back in 2013.

"I don't think Giannis is leaving," Beverley said. "Greek is loyal, he's loyal. For Greek, it's much bigger than that. A team who got his family to come to the United States, you don't forget about that. Your brother on the same team as you, I don't see him just walking away."

Beverley played with Antetokounmpo on the Bucks through the end of the 2023-24 season, most notably getting big minutes during the playoffs when the Greek Freak and Damian Lillard were injured.

It's important to note that Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade from Milwaukee, at least not yet. His contract also does not include a no-trade clause, so the Bucks can technically trade him to wherever they so choose.

Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

