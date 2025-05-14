Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction
The NBA offseason seems like it's already centered around Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, even with the playoffs still going on. After suffering a third-straight first-round exit this season, the Bucks are heavily involved in trade rumors for their homegrown forward, as he may look to go elsewhere.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is open to exploring fits outside of Milwaukee, which could signal a blockbuster trade this summer. Teams rumored to be in play have been the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and many others.
Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a bold claim amid all of the buzz. On his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the former NBA veteran talked about why he thinks Antetokounmpo will stay with the team that drafted him back in 2013.
"I don't think Giannis is leaving," Beverley said. "Greek is loyal, he's loyal. For Greek, it's much bigger than that. A team who got his family to come to the United States, you don't forget about that. Your brother on the same team as you, I don't see him just walking away."
Beverley played with Antetokounmpo on the Bucks through the end of the 2023-24 season, most notably getting big minutes during the playoffs when the Greek Freak and Damian Lillard were injured.
It's important to note that Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade from Milwaukee, at least not yet. His contract also does not include a no-trade clause, so the Bucks can technically trade him to wherever they so choose.
