Clippers, Bucks, Thunder Land All-American Guards in NBA Mock Draft
Pending any trades from teams around the league, the 2025 NBA Draft order is set with the Dallas Mavericks set to hold the first-overall pick, with Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg expected to be the top selection. While Flagg's likely move to Dallas is dominating the storylines, there are still plenty of other players in the draft to keep an eye out for.
While top freshmen like Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe will all be coveted at the top due to their potential, there are also veteran players from college who can come in and impact right away. Take Jalen Brunson, for example, who became a star as a junior at Villanova and is now a top 10 player in the NBA. For the 2025 NBA Draft, several players fit that mold as upperclassmen stars.
Starting with the Thunder in the first round, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft has them selecting Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. with the 24th overall selection. A First Team All-American by several outlets this past season, he showed flashes of players like Jamal Murray and Steph Curry en route to a National Championship win for the Gators.
Dropping down to the 30th selection, Wasserman has the Clippers adding an experienced guard as well with Marquette's Kam Jones. A Second Team All-American, Jones stepped up significantly after the departure of Tyler Kolek and would be a valuable bench piece for the Clippers in this scenario. Jones shot 40.6% from three in his junior season.
Lastly, with the 47th overall pick, Bleacher Report has the Milwaukee Bucks selecting Wisconsin guard John Tonje. A Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, Tonje finally found his footing after a transfer to Wisconsin and made NBA Draft radars.
While being an All-American doesn't guarantee success at the next level, these three teams will be hoping for high-floor play from these players early on in their careers.
