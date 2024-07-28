Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Breaks Silence on Big Career Decision
It was recently announced that Toronto Raptors NBA champion Serge Ibaka had joined Real Madrid to continue his professional basketball career. Ibaka spent 14 seasons in the NBA, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022-23 season.
Ibaka was acquired by Milwaukee from the LA Clippers at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, as injuries limited what projected to be a really good fit for Ibaka in Los Angeles after his run in Toronto.
Breaking his silence on the decision to join Real Madrid, Ibaka said in a video posted by the club (translated to English via X), "For me it's like coming home.”
Still just 34 years old, Ibaka likely has a lot of good basketball left in him, and he will be bringing his talents to a club he said feels like home. Drafted 24th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics (Oklahoma City Thunder) in 2008, Ibaka played the first seven years of his career in OKC before a brief stint with the Orlando Magic.
Joining the Raptors after his time in Orlando, Ibaka won an NBA championship alongside Kawhi Leonard, who he also played with on the Clippers. In his 14-year NBA career, Ibaka appeared in 919 games (697 starts). Ibaka made three All-Defensive teams in his NBA career, all of which were First Team selections in three-straight seasons from 2012-2014.
