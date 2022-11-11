Skip to main content
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Work

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Work

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has progress to five on five work
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.

"He played five on five this morning," Lue said. "With some of our guys, some of the players and some of the coaches - The first time he was able to get on the court and play five on five, and he looked pretty good. He still has a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the court and playing five on five."

When asked if this was the last step before Leonard's return, Ty Lue said he is not quite there yet, and will need a few more five on five opportunities before returning to game action. With that said, Lue added that it's fair to say Leonard is getting closer to a return.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Clippers could certainly use their franchise star back, because while Paul George had held it down in his absence, it has taken a heroic effort on his part to keep the Clippers from sliding down the standings. The return of Leonard should place everyone back into more comfortable roles.

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

USATSI_15520675
News

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268689
News

Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

By Joey Linn
indiana-pacers-v-cleveland-cavaliers---game-seven
News

Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19396123
News

Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268439_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets K-POP Star Lay Zhang From EXO

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19396119
News

LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Leaving Game vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268519
News

Updated Injury Report: Clippers vs. Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19333663
News

LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game

By Joey Linn