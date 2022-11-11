Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Work

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.

"He played five on five this morning," Lue said. "With some of our guys, some of the players and some of the coaches - The first time he was able to get on the court and play five on five, and he looked pretty good. He still has a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the court and playing five on five."

When asked if this was the last step before Leonard's return, Ty Lue said he is not quite there yet, and will need a few more five on five opportunities before returning to game action. With that said, Lue added that it's fair to say Leonard is getting closer to a return.

The Clippers could certainly use their franchise star back, because while Paul George had held it down in his absence, it has taken a heroic effort on his part to keep the Clippers from sliding down the standings. The return of Leonard should place everyone back into more comfortable roles.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee