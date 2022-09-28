Skip to main content
Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's First Practice

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's First Practice

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard participated fully in the team's first day of camp
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the update that every LA Clippers fan has been waiting for, head coach Ty Lue confirmed before Tuesday's practice that star forward Kawhi Leonard was a full participant during day one if training camp. Lue added that Leonard is feeling good following his first official practice with the team, and is ready to go for day two of camp.

When asked about how day one of camp was for the team, Lue said, "Great. Better than I expected it would be... Just letting them play more, because I know they were energetic and ready to play." When asked specifically about Kawhi, Lue said, "He looked really good. He went through everything, both practices, so it was good to see."

Photos of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George guarding each other were uploaded by the team's Twitter account following Monday's practice, and Lue said it was not only good to see those guys back on the floor together, but the entire team together for the first time in a long time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Clippers have a lot of different things to work through between now and opening night, but important and significant strides are being made during training camp. These will be built upon during the pre-season, and refined before opening night against the Lakers.

For Ty Lue, he has a deep roster to manage, but he also has his two best players again. He knows that changes everything, and is excited to continue working.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

1347994249.0
News

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123393_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

By Farbod Esnaashari
E41V2j0XMAACtKM
News

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123461_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_13837992_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Patrick Beverley's 'Favorite LeBron Moment'

By Joey Linn
wqpjdekhni0uy6ronxoy
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Clippers Adding John Wall

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Will Participate in Clippers Training Camp

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17082859_168390270_lowres
News

John Wall's Heartbreaking Journey With Suicidal Depression Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari