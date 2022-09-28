Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's First Practice

In the update that every LA Clippers fan has been waiting for, head coach Ty Lue confirmed before Tuesday's practice that star forward Kawhi Leonard was a full participant during day one if training camp. Lue added that Leonard is feeling good following his first official practice with the team, and is ready to go for day two of camp.

When asked about how day one of camp was for the team, Lue said, "Great. Better than I expected it would be... Just letting them play more, because I know they were energetic and ready to play." When asked specifically about Kawhi, Lue said, "He looked really good. He went through everything, both practices, so it was good to see."

Photos of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George guarding each other were uploaded by the team's Twitter account following Monday's practice, and Lue said it was not only good to see those guys back on the floor together, but the entire team together for the first time in a long time.

The Clippers have a lot of different things to work through between now and opening night, but important and significant strides are being made during training camp. These will be built upon during the pre-season, and refined before opening night against the Lakers.

For Ty Lue, he has a deep roster to manage, but he also has his two best players again. He knows that changes everything, and is excited to continue working.

Related Articles:

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers