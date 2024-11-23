Ty Lue Makes Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard all season as the star forward remains sidelined with right knee injury management. Having gone 9-7 in Leonard’s absence to start the year, the Clippers have been much more competitive than many expected them to be.
There have been very few updates on Leonard since the season began, but head coach Ty Lue did tell reporters on Monday he is shooting “a little bit” but has not yet practiced with the team. The Clippers are playing at home on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, and will begin a four-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Lue announced prior to Friday’s game that Leonard will not travel on this upcoming road trip, which means he is ruled out for at least the rest of November.
Leonard has appeared in 229 regular season games for the Clippers since signing with them in the summer of 2019. He has been limited to just 28 playoff games.
The Clippers have done well remaining competitive in Leonard’s absence to start the season, but will need the star forward back in order to reach their full potential. Star guard Norman Powell is also sidelined right now with a left hamstring strain, but he will be traveling with the Clippers on this upcoming trip.
Lue said Powell is progressing well, and it seems possible he could return on the road trip.
