Clippers Injury Report vs. Nets: LA Now Dealing With Kawhi Leonard Concern

The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off their East Coast road trip with a 123-111 loss to the New York Knicks to fall to 13-23 for the season. With a favorable schedule until the trade deadline, however, the Clippers are hoping to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings. A visit to Brooklyn to take on the 11-23 Nets offers them an excellent opportunity to get back in the win column.

Unfortunately, however, the Clippers may have to do that without Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced that the star forward has a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Friday's game. Leonard suffered the injury on a fadeaway shot in the third quarter. He was able to finish out the game, but was clearly affected by it as he missed all of his field goals after the injury.

Here's where Leonard injured his ankle. Made 10/16 FGs for 25 points through 3 quarters. Subbed out after this bucket



Played in 4th quarter until garbage time but missed all 4 shots. Kawhi didn't mention it postgame but same foot that cost Kawhi most of November https://t.co/I3TCl8XpTZ pic.twitter.com/He0D1PWTZw — Law Murray 🐐 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 8, 2026

Kawhi Leonard Is Questionable vs. Nets on Friday

Leonard has been on a tear in recent weeks after missing ten games earlier in the season with an ankle sprain on the same foot. Clippers fans will desperately hope that Leonard doesn't miss as many games this time around since the team went 2-8 without him during that span in November.

While it's a positive sign that Leonard didn't mention the injury in his post-game interview and that he is listed as questionable instead of out, Clippers fans are right to be cautious about any injury updates regarding Leonard.

It's safe to assume that if Leonard misses extended time, the Clippers' season will effectively be over. LA has been heavily reliant on Leonard and James Harden to keep them afloat, pushing Kawhi to play nearly 40 minutes night in and night out. Lacking in shot creators with the absences of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Clippers can't afford Harden or Leonard missing any significant time if they are to turn this season around.

Other than Leonard's questionable tag, the Clippers list Beal, Bogdanovic, Paul, and Derrick Jones Jr. out for the clash against the Nets. Ty Lue will continue to push his starters to play heavy minutes while trusting the likes of Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders off the bench.

The Nets, on the other hand, don't have significant absences and are listing rookie Ben Saraf, Haywood Highsmith, and EJ Liddell as out for the game. Michael Porter Jr., who is on the injury report with a right knee soreness, is probable. After losing four out of their last five games, the Nets are also targeting the Clippers game as an opportunity to get back on track.

