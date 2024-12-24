Ty Lue Reveals New Kawhi Leonard Injury Update
Kawhi Leonard has reached some of the highest peaks in the NBA, winning multiple NBA Finals MVPs and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Since joining the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 offseason, Leonard has struggled to stay on the court.
Despite playing 68 games last season and earning All-NBA Second Team honors, Leonard has yet to touch the court for the Clippers in their brand-new Intuit Dome. While the Clippers have stayed in the playoff race with the play of James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, Leonard is the piece this roster needs to pose as a real contender.
Ahead of Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Clippers head coach Ty Lue provided an insightful update.
"He’s been doing what he has to do. We’ve been trying to get him closer to playing, but he’s still not ready yet," Lue said. "He still has some more five-on-five he needs to do before we allow him to be on the court. We don’t want to rush the situation. We want to make sure we do right by Kawhi [Leonard], we want to make sure we do the proper things to get him back on the court when he’s supposed to get back on the court.”
As Lue's response shows, the Clippers are being very cautious about handling Leonard's return to keep him off the injury report for the foreseeable future.
Since joining the Clippers in 2019, Leonard is averaging 57.3 games per season, not including missing the entire 2021-22 campaign and not suiting up this year.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade