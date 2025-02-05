Ty Lue's Bold Prediction on LeBron James, Luka Doncic Duo
The first thing that went through everyone's mind when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers was a single emotion of shock. The next thought that went through everyone's mind was how LeBron James and Luka Doncic would play together as a duo.
Certain analysts like NBA legend Charles Barkley have already proclaimed that LeBron and Luka won't work well together because there's only one ball to share with two ball-dominant players.
"This thing is not going to be smooth in LA with [Luka] and LeBron," Barkley said on NBA TV.
While some believe LeBron and Luka won't work together, LeBron's former coach and head coach of the LA Clippers Ty Lue isn't one of them.
"They're not right," Lue said. "It'll work when you have LeBron James, who's been the best player in the league for the last 15 years. And you have Luka, who's a top-three / top-five player in the league, they'll figure out how to make it work."
For the most part, LeBron James has succeeded with most of the players he's played with. Whether it's Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, or Anthony Davis. The only star player he's really struggled playing with is Russell Westbrook.
"Lebron can play with anybody," Lue said. "The way he plays, he's smart enough to understand how to play with certain guys, how to play off of guys and when to pick and choose his spots. I don't see it's gonna be a problem at all."
The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off for the second time this season in the battle of LA, but Doncic's debut will still have to wait.
