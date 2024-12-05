Ty Lue's Statement After Clippers' Blowout Loss to Timberwolves
The Clippers entered Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at a major disadvantage. Not only was the team missing Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, and Kevin Porter Jr., but they were on the second night of a back-to-back as well.
By the time the first quarter ended, the Clippers were already down 33-14. LA was down by as many as 41 points in a game that they only led by 1 point. Minnesota didn't shoot phenomenally by any means, LA's offense was just otherworldly bad.
The Clippers only shot 34.9% from the field and 27.5% from three in a game where they only had 32 points at halftime. After the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke about the blowout loss.
"Three games in four nights, we didn't have a lot of pop," Lue said. "Missing three of our four guys... We couldn't score the basketball... They came out and took advantage of it from the start."
Despite how ugly the game was, Lue didn't hang his head about his team's loss. The facts pointed to this being a very hard game to win before it started, and Lue knew it. The only thing he's worried about is whether or not the Clippers learn from it.
"It's always lessons you can take from it," Lue said. "We just didn't play well. It's probably one of the only games of the season where we couldn't score, we couldn't defend, we were just a step slow. That happens. It's probably going to happen again."
The LA Clippers now have a record of 14-10 and have the Houston Rockets waiting for them on Sunday night.
