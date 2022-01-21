Updated Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

The injury report for Thursday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors is extensive, as neither team will be competing at anywhere close to full strength. The Indiana Pacers will be without Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, and T.J McConnell, with Caris LeVert and Malcom Brogdon being listed as questionable. For the Warriors, they will be without Draymond Green and Otto Porter.

The Pacers have certainly been hit harder by injuries than Golden State has, or at least as it pertains to this game, and the betting odds reflect that. The Warriors are currently 13.5-point favorites in this game, and those odds could even increase if both LeVert and Brogdon are officially ruled out. Both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are expected to play in this contest, making this a game the Warriors should certainly win, even without Draymond Green and Otto Porter.

The Warriors come into this matchup 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for first place in the Western Conference, while the Pacers are trending in a much different direction. With reports indicating that Indiana will be aggressive sellers at the deadline, much of their top-end talent will likely be elsewhere come playoff time. For now, most of it is sidelined with injuries anyways.

This game will be televised nationally on TNT, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PST.

Related Articles

Sources: Update on Paul George's Elbow Injury

Ty Lue Reacts to Crazy Loss Against Denver Nuggets

Rate The Trade: Goran Dragic to The LA Clippers