Updated Injury Report: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns are set to have their game nationally televised on NBA TV; however, neither team will be anywhere close to full strength. The Utah Jazz have been absolutely decimated by injuries, with Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell already being ruled out of this game. Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, and Royce O'Neale may very well be joining this list, as they are all listed as questionable.

The Phoenix Suns also are dealing with some injury misfortune in this game, with Jae Crowder, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Cameron Payne, and Dario Saric all being ruled out for this game. Deandre Ayton is expected to join this list, as he is currently listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain.

The Utah Jazz have gone just 3-7 in their last 10 contests, largely due to their injury misfortune. A team that has had a lot of regular season success when healthy, has not been able to achieve sustained health from their top-end talent this season. Health and safety protocols combined with other injuries have plagued most teams this season, and Utah has been no exception.

The Jazz currently sit at 4th in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Mavericks looking to chase them down. For Phoenix, they remain firmly atop the Western Conference, with a three-game lead over the second-place Golden State Warriors. This will be an opportunity for them to pick up another win, going against a Utah Jazz team that is a shell of what they look like at full-strength.

