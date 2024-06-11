WNBA Star Reveals Truth About Viral NBA Player Dating Rumors
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, LA Clippers star Paul George had Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally on the show. The two broke down to several different topics, ranging from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA, to the viral dating rumors between Sabally and Grant Williams.
Addressing the Williams rumors, Sabally said, "I think we are really respectable --- I don’t know, work partners. I would even say he's like a vice president of the NBPA, I am from the WNBPA, so anytime when I'm in meetings, Grant [Williams] is the person that I text, ‘Hey, how do you guys do it in the NBA? Got it.’ I want the same stuff, right? So I need to ask someone that's experienced and knows the deal and he is very smart and yeah, I feel like I can learn a lot from him. Everyone I think is also interested in who I'm talking to, so they will blow everything up when I talk to a man and it's just whatever."
When asked directly if her and Williams have been on a date, Sabally said, "Grant and I? No. We've never been on a date."
Sabally also provided some very nuanced thoughts on Caitlin Clark and her impact on the WNBA, acknowledging the degree to which Clark has moved the league forward, but also emphasizing that she is not the only great story or driving force in the league right now.
This was a great discussion between George and Sabally that perfectly addressed a lot of important and interesting topics.
