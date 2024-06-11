All Clippers

WNBA Star Reveals Truth About Viral NBA Player Dating Rumors

This WNBA star broke down everything from Caitlin Clark to her own viral dating rumors

Joey Linn

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces defeated the Wings 97-83. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces defeated the Wings 97-83. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, LA Clippers star Paul George had Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally on the show. The two broke down to several different topics, ranging from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA, to the viral dating rumors between Sabally and Grant Williams.

Addressing the Williams rumors, Sabally said, "I think we are really respectable --- I don’t know, work partners. I would even say he's like a vice president of the NBPA, I am from the WNBPA, so anytime when I'm in meetings, Grant [Williams] is the person that I text, ‘Hey, how do you guys do it in the NBA? Got it.’ I want the same stuff, right? So I need to ask someone that's experienced and knows the deal and he is very smart and yeah, I feel like I can learn a lot from him. Everyone I think is also interested in who I'm talking to, so they will blow everything up when I talk to a man and it's just whatever."

When asked directly if her and Williams have been on a date, Sabally said, "Grant and I? No. We've never been on a date."

Sabally also provided some very nuanced thoughts on Caitlin Clark and her impact on the WNBA, acknowledging the degree to which Clark has moved the league forward, but also emphasizing that she is not the only great story or driving force in the league right now.

This was a great discussion between George and Sabally that perfectly addressed a lot of important and interesting topics.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News