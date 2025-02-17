Nikola Jokic Reacts to Clippers-Hawks Trade
The NBA trade deadline officially came to a close on February 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST and it saw its fair share of headline news.
The biggest trade of the season and potentially in NBA history was of course involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, but there were many other moves made that have already created a buzz in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Clippers made a fair share of the noise this trade deadline, moving P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, Kevin Porter Jr. Bones Hyland, and Terance Mann.
One of the players acquired in their trades was 32-year-old Bogdan Bogdanovic who joined the NBA with the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 season. Bogdan has averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1 steal on 44/38/85 shooting splits in his career in the NBA.
Prior to joining the NBA, Bogdan played overseas in Europe and was a teammate of NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on the Serbian National Basketball team. Jokic was speaking to members of the media during the All-Star weekend in San Francisco and had this to say about Bogan.
"I think he's doing good, I think he needed a change," said Jokic. " I'm happy that he's getting finally healthy, so I think he is going to have a good end part of the season."
Bogdan has only played in two games with the Clippers at this point in the season but his ability to score is something the Clippers could use.
With the three-time MVP in his corner cheering him on, it's safe to say he has the potential to help carry the Clippers offense off the bench.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade