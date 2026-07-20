Kawhi Leonard Could Start Training Camp as a Clipper Per Latest Report

As NBA free agency was getting underway, the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to trade All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, reuniting him with the team that he won his last NBA championship with in 2019.

While it appeared the Leonard-Clippers era was over, the NBA halted the trade by letting teams know that the Raptors could be on the hook for potential penalties as a result of the Aspiration investigation. Once the league concludes its investigation surrounding the cap circumvention allegations, the next steps can be taken.

Until then, Leonard remains a Clipper, and Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick remain Raptors. Now, it appears this investigation could go longer than anyone anticipated.

The Investigation Could Bleed Into Training Camp

A potential worst-case scenario for both franchises could happen with this trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic writes, "It certainly seems at least possible that we have a limbo situation where Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick are still technically Raptors when training camp starts in October, and Leonard is still technically a Clipper."

There are short-term benefits to holding Leonard, but it's rare for an organization to still have a star player in October when a trade was agreed upon. It also changes the entire roster outlook for both teams. It creates an awkward tension between Leonard and the franchise, as he would remain on the team in this scenario.

On one hand, LA began its roster construction without Leonard by agreeing to a two-year deal with Rui Hachimura. But the Clippers have been quiet this summer. Would that have changed if they had Leonard? It creates unique circumstances.

Per Hollinger, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is hopeful that the investigation will wrap up this summer. The case will be tried before a system arbitrator and then potentially go through an appeals process before any penalty.

What Happens Next?

This investigation puts the Clippers in a bad spot. There is a good chance LA will have to forfeit future draft picks, but ultimately, a finalized trade would be the ideal outcome. If Leonard's contract gets voided, the trade is cancelled, and he hits unrestricted free agency.

The Clippers have to move forward without Leonard. This entire situation has created too much drama. Developing Keaton Wagler and the other young players should be the top priority. Ingram provides enough scoring for LA to remain competitive, and he could become a trade asset if needed.

As of now, the Clippers have one remaining roster spot. It's unclear what they'll do with it, but given Bennedict Mathurin is still a restricted free agent, a reunion is on the table. However, the Leonard drama hinders what LA can do at the moment.