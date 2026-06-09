Clippers Can Add Third Star Next to Kawhi Leonard & Darius Garland With This Trade

Which direction the Los Angeles Clippers will go this offseason remains unclear. There is a ton of uncertainty around Kawhi Leonard's future, and the Clippers will find it difficult to decide on a path without knowing more about the league investigation and their superstar's desires.

We know that GM Lawrence Frank would ideally want to try to build a contender around Leonard and Darius Garland. Not only has he hinted at this after the season, but the Clippers also have the resources to significantly add to the roster.

The Clippers have the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and have multiple future first-rounders that they can trade. They have some cap space this summer and some matching salary to use in any splashy move. If they wanted to be buyers or go all-in, they certainly have the assets to do so.

A Michael Porter Jr. Trade Between LA and Brooklyn Could Be a Win-Win Scenario

One potential trade that makes sense for them would be for Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets. The sharpshooting forward is entering the final year of his contract that pays him $40.8 million for next season. Where they are as a franchise, the Nets will presumably have little interest in giving him a long-term extension.

This presents an opportunity for the Clippers. Porter Jr. fills an obvious need for LA and would be easily acquirable.

A potential trade scenario would include a sign-and-trade with Bennedict Mathurin. He is the type of young player with upside that Brooklyn should have some interest in. If he is signed to a multi-year deal that pays him between $15 and $20 million annually, it would make this trade framework legal.

In addition, the Clippers can exercise Brook Lopez's team option and use him as matching salary. Losing Derrick Jones Jr. would certainly hurt, but it's a price the Clippers should be willing to pay for an upgrade like MPJ.

Some draft compensation will be needed. The Nets own the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, so swapping these picks could be of interest to them. Then, the Clippers could send a future first-round pick to entice the Nets.

Trading for Porter Jr. is the type of big swing the Clippers should look to make. Yes, they will have to give him a contract extension, and given his injury concerns, there is a chance that it could age poorly. At the same time, the veteran forward is one of the best shooters in his position. He is an elite off-ball player, but since joining Brooklyn, he has shown enough self-creation chops that he is clearly much more than just a shooter.

Shooting is a clear weakness for the Clippers. If they are going to become a serious team next season, they have to add more shooters around Leonard and Garland. Getting elite shooting from the power forward position would give a major boost to the Clippers offense.

MPJ is not the best player the Clippers can trade for this summer, but he is as good a fit as any. If the plan is to be as competitive as possible next season, the Clippers may not be able to find a better option.