Clippers NBA Mock Draft 2.0: LA Takes Big Swing on Exciting Guard

The NBA Draft typically presents an opportunity for a rebuilding team to add a franchise-altering star to the mix. The Los Angeles Clippers are not in the same position as the four teams ahead of them. The Clippers just missed out on a postseason spot after a sluggish start to the year, and have two All-Star caliber players on the roster.

As of now, LA possesses the fifth overall selection in the NBA Draft. If there is a team that would possibly trade down, the Clippers would be the one.

Let's assume LA stays at five. Here is a mock draft that keeps the Clippers with the fifth pick.

Mock Draft 2.0

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybansta, F, BYU

There isn't too much thought behind this one. Dybansta is a next-level talent with incredible shot-making abilities. He'll join an up-and-coming Wizards team that has Trae Young and Anthony Davis leading the charge.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Utah would love an opportunity to select Dybansta, who attended Utah Prep and BYU, but Peterson is an excellent selection. Peterson is easily the best guard in this class and is one of the top scorers.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

In most drafts, Boozer would not be the third pick, but that could be the case here. Ja Morant's future in Memphis is up in the air, and selecting Boozer gives the Grizzlies a superstar to build around.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, UNC

Wilson is a gifted athlete who would pair well with Josh Giddey in Chicago. He brings size that could translate well in the NBA, but he still needs to work on his jumper. The Bulls could take a guard here, but Wilson is the best available prospect at four.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

I had Keaton Wagler going to the Clippers immediately after the NBA Draft Lottery, but I'm pivoting to Mikel Brown Jr. in this spot. Both are viable options with this fifth selection, but Brown Jr. is just a very exciting option for LA.

The 6'5" guard averaged 18 points per game and shot 34 percent from beyond the arc at Louisville. His breakout performance arrived in February, when he dropped 45 points and knocked down 10 three-pointers in a win over NC State. However, a back injury kept him out of the NCAA Tournament.

Brown Jr. said the back isn't bothering him anymore, and scouts at the NBA Combine were impressed with his showing. He is one of the best shot-makers in this class, and his finishing ability makes for a talented scorer in the NBA. The Clippers are sorely lacking shooting, and Brown Jr. addresses that issue.

He may size up as more of a point guard, but that doesn't mean he can't fit with Garland in the backcourt. I believe Brown Jr. has a high ceiling and could be one of the best players in this draft class. Some may view it as a reach, but this could be a slam dunk pick for the Clippers.