What the Clippers Should Do With Their Final Roster Spot

Assuming that the Kawhi Leonard trade between the LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors eventually goes through, the Clippers will have one open roster spot. After signing Rui Hachimura with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the Clippers don't have many resources to sign a quality free agent. They would have to make some moves to create more cap room or execute a sign-and-trade. What should they prioritize for their 15th and final roster spot?

There are a couple of directions the Clippers can go.

Assessing Clippers' Options for Their Final Roster Spot

One of them is the Bennedict Mathurin route. LA has Bird rights on restricted free agent Mathurin. Given how little cap space is left elsewhere on the market, Mathurin is unlikely to get an offer sheet. The most likely path is for the 24-year-old shooting guard to return to the Clippers. This will either be on his one-year, $8.8 million qualifying offer or a new, multi-year deal.

The problem here is that the Clippers really don't need Mathurin. Sure, he is a good scorer and has some upside. Next to Keaton Wagler, Darius Garland, Gradey Dick, and Brandon Ingram, however, he is not a great fit. The Clippers don't need an on-ball scorer who does little else on the floor, especially defensively.

An alternative path is to sign a free agent using the $5.5 million biannual exception. The remaining options in free agency are not particularly inspiring, especially because the Clippers would need to add a big man. There isn't a rotation-caliber center left who would be worth that salary, but there could be a few perimeter options if LA wants to go that route.

The Clippers can also use one of their trade exceptions to fill the spot without giving up a player in return. The $17 million trade exception from the John Collins deal allows the Clippers to bring in a player making up to that amount. This could be a good way for LA to add much-needed frontcourt depth.

Players like Bobby Portis, Grant Williams, Jalen Smith, Thomas Sorber, and Goga Bitadze are a couple of names who may be available on the trade block for the Clippers.

There is also the Peyton Watson sweepstakes that the Clippers are currently reportedly engaged in. LA is pursuing a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets to acquire the 24-year-old forward. They would presumably have to match salaries in this trade, so more roster spots will become available if the Clippers can pull off this deal. Trading for Watson shouldn't preclude the Clippers from making any of the aforementioned moves.

Of course, the Clippers don't have to fill the final roster spot. They could keep a spot open to give them some in-season flexibility.

As things stand now, however, the most likely scenario might be re-signing Mathurin, but with how crazy the past few transaction windows have been for the Clippers, nothing should be ruled out.